Teen killed following shooting outside Aurora mall

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora police officers are looking for several suspects involved in a deadly shooting outside a mall.

The police department says the victim was a teenage boy.

Officers responded to the Southlands Mall around 8:30 Saturday night, where they found the teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

“Life-saving measures were conducted and the young man was transferred to the hospital, where he passed away,” the police department said in a social media post.

The suspects sped away from the area in a car after the shooting. Police did not say how many people they were looking for or provide any descriptions of the suspects or getaway vehicle. The Aurora Police Department Major Crimes Homicide Unit is searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

