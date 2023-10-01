Matt Gaetz says he will attempt to oust Kevin McCarthy from speakership

FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry,...
FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., propose amendments to the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Bill before the House Rules Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:49 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida wants to unseat Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

His comments come after McCarthy relied on Democrats to pass a continuing resolution Saturday to keep the government up and running.

Gaetz said he plans to start the process this week.

“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy,” Gaetz said on CNN’s State of the Union.

The move is an escalation in an ongoing standoff between McCarthy and the right flank of his conference, which forced him to go through 15 rounds of votes in January to win the speaker’s gavel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Montoya and Emillio Paul Baca
2 arrested tied to Colorado cold case
Police were called to a crash near the intersection of Centennial Blvd. and North 30th Street...
1 killed in motorcycle crash in northwest Colorado Springs
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Denella Tafoya in connection to this stabbing. Deputies say...
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing which caused standoff, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport
Colorado Springs Police responded to this crash around 11:44 p.m. More than 2,600 people lost...
Power restored for thousands after crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
Witness recounts shocking moments before the death of a local parole officer

Latest News

Teen killed following shooting outside Aurora mall
Cars, property hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs
Staying windy on Sunday
Strong wind gusts expected on Sunday
FILE - The new term of the high court begins next Monday, Oct. 2.
The Supreme Court’s new term starts Monday. Here’s what you need to know