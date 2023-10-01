Man arrested in connection to juvenile drowning at Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has been arrested in connection to a juvenile drowning in Memorial Park Saturday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday. Police say a juvenile boy was located unresponsive in the water and people in the area began life saving measures until medical personnel arrived. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Crimes Against Children Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Police say 53-year-old Joseph Camacho was arrested as a result of the investigation for criminal negligent child abuse resulting in death.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

