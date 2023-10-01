Man arrested in connection to juvenile drowning at Memorial Park

Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday. Police say a juvenile boy was located unresponsive in the water and people in the area began life saving measures until medical personnel arrived. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday....
Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday. Police say a juvenile boy was located unresponsive in the water and people in the area began life saving measures until medical personnel arrived. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.(Brian Sherrod | Brian Sherrod, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:04 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has been arrested in connection to a juvenile drowning in Memorial Park Saturday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday. Police say a juvenile boy was located unresponsive in the water and people in the area began life saving measures until medical personnel arrived. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Crimes Against Children Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Police say 53-year-old Joseph Camacho was arrested as a result of the investigation for criminal negligent child abuse resulting in death.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Montoya and Emillio Paul Baca
2 arrested tied to Colorado cold case
Police were called to a crash near the intersection of Centennial Blvd. and North 30th Street...
1 killed in motorcycle crash in northwest Colorado Springs
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Denella Tafoya in connection to this stabbing. Deputies say...
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing which caused standoff, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport
Colorado Springs Police responded to this crash around 11:44 p.m. More than 2,600 people lost...
Power restored for thousands after crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
Witness recounts shocking moments before the death of a local parole officer

Latest News

Government avoids shutdown with senate vote
Local expert reacts to delayed government shutdown
Joe Craig at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs says the economy is in a very delicate...
Local expert reacts to pushed shutdown deadline
Colorado falls to USC 48-41
Colorado’s late comeback falls short as Buffaloes lose to no 5 USC 48-41
Deputies said he escaped Saturday afternoon. If seen, call 911.
Jefferson County authorities search for escaped inmate