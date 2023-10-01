Local expert reacts to delayed government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Joe Craig at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs says the economy is in a very delicate place right now for a number of reasons and says a shutdown could have had a large impact on the economy and possibly could have sent us into a recession.

“Government shutdowns have not caused recessions in the past, but it might be just a little bit of we need to push us over the top,” Craig said.

Craig says reaching a deal on Saturday night was crucial. The house sent its version of the bill to the senate with a vote of 335 to 91 and the senate passed the bill with a 88-9 vote.

In a statement governor Jared Polis said in part:

“I am glad that Congress was able to work together and reach a short term agreement through November 17, 2023, that prevents the federal government shutdown that would have negatively impacted our nation’s economy and cut off critical resources and services for millions of Americans.”

Here in Colorado Springs, the shutdown could have impacted service members. One service member tells 11 News it was critical that the bill passed for not only himself but also his family.

“At the end of the day people have bills people have children spouses to feed and stuff like that so it’s very frustrating,” service member and Colorado Springs resident Patrick Kota said.

Representative Doug Lamborn released a statement in part saying:

“A shutdown hurts our service members, their families, and countless others in Colorado’s Fifth District and across the nation.”

He goes on to say Republicans are going to push for more border security and cut down on spending.

Senator Michael Benet said in a statement quote:

“A government shutdown would be disastrous for Colorado – freezing pay for service members and hurting families and businesses.”

He went on to say both sides were working together to reach a deal to keep the government open. Craig called the current deal a bandage, saying this deal keeps the government open and to expect more discussions in the coming weeks.

Some feel they are left in the dark and do not know what to expect.

“There’s no promises you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Colorado Springs resident Zachariah Ortiz said. “It’s all hypothetically speaking there’s no real knowledge to the seasons of what’s going to actually happen.”

