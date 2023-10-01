Jefferson County authorities search for escaped inmate

Deputies said he escaped Saturday afternoon. If seen, call 911.
Deputies said he escaped Saturday afternoon. If seen, call 911.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:46 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials are asking everyone to keep an eye out for an escaped inmate.

Jeremy Buchanan was an inmate at the Jefferson County Detention Facility. Deputies said he escaped at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday. They said he was working in the kitchen when he left, entered a supply room, left the building through a delivery door, and escaped over a fence where deliveries are received.

Deputies said Buchanan was booked into jail in June. He was booked on charges of 1st Degree Motor Vehicle Theft, three counts of violations of protection orders, violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear for drug and traffic charges, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Jefferson County deputies said he was homeless and living in Denver when he was booked. If you see him or know where he might be, you are asked to call 911.

