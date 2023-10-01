Colorado’s late comeback falls short as Buffaloes lose to no 5 USC 48-41

By Corey Rholdon
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Once again all of the College football eyes were on Coach Prime and his Buffaloes on Saturday, and it looked like Colorado was going to be blown out again. USC was up 34-7 late in the second quarter, but CU didn’t quite and rallied back making it a one score game.

CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders had another good game, throwing for 371 yards and 4 scores while adding a rushing TD and 50 yards on the ground. Freshman wideout Omarion Miller was a breakout start for Colorado, after not playing the first four games. Miller had 7 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown.

The Colorado defense struggled for most of the game, as Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams would have 6 touchdowns on the day, but in the 4th quarter CU shutout USC.

Colorado now falls to 3-2, and 0-2 in PAC 12 play. The Buffaloes will travel to face Arizona St next Saturday.

