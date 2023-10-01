Cars, property hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Numerous vehicles and other property were sprayed with gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs overnight.

Police were called to the area of South Academy and Academy Park Loop around 1:20 a.m. Sunday on reports of gunshots.

“Officers located the scene and found numerous shell casings from multiple different weapon systems,” a CSPD lieutenant said.

No victims have been found at the time of this writing, and there is currently no suspect information. Police did not specify what property was hit or how many vehicles.

Anyone with knowledge that can help in this case is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

