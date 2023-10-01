Broncos win first game of Sean Payton era, comeback to beat Bears 31-28

CHICAGO (KKTV) - Broncos country, let’s ride. The Denver Broncos comeback and beat the Chicago Bears 31-28 on Sunday. Denver was 28-7 in the 3rd quarter, lead by quarterback Russell Wilson who had 3 touchdowns and a 133.5 passer rating on the day.

The Broncos defense struggled for most of the game, giving up 335 passing yards to Bears QB Justin Fields who came into the day just averaging under 150 yards per game. But in the second half, the defense came up big. In the 4th quarter, Nick Bonitto forced a sack fumble on Fields, J Cooper would pick it up and run it in for the 35 yard touchdown. Then to seal the game, vet Kareem Jackson had an interception.

“Hopefully first of many relative to where we’re going. … We can move on to next week and dive in to the whole Jets fiasco,” said coach Payton.

This is the first win of the Sean Payton Era in Denver. The Broncos will now come back home to face the Jets next Sunday.

