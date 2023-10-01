Air Force football beats San Diego St. 49-10; first 5-0 start since 2003

The Air Force football team is now 5-0 to start the season after beating San Diego St. 49-10 on Saturday Night. The Falcons 2nd ranked defense proved it’s one of the nations best after only giving up 227 yards to a dangerous Aztecs offense.
The Air Force football team is now 5-0 to start the season after beating San Diego St. 49-10 on Saturday Night. The Falcons 2nd ranked defense proved it’s one of the nations best after only giving up 227 yards to a dangerous Aztecs offense.(Air Force Football)
By Corey Rholdon
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force football team is now 5-0 to start the season after beating San Diego St. 49-10 on Saturday Night. The Falcons 2nd ranked defense proved it’s one of the nations best after only giving up 227 yards to a dangerous Aztecs offense.

The Falcons offense was rolling, quarterback Zac Larrier went 6 for 7 with 189 yards and two passing scores. Larrier also had 8 carries for 108 yards on the ground. Falcons back Emmanuel Michel added two rushing scores and 78 yards.

Air Force has now beaten San Diego State the last two meetings, after losing the previous 9 games to the Aztecs. The Falcons are 3-0 to start Mountain West play, and will have a bye week before playing Wyoming in two weeks.

