1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed through a post office in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to a post office at 67th Avenue North on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

A photo shows an entire car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to go through the building.

Copyright 2023WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Montoya and Emillio Paul Baca
2 arrested tied to Colorado cold case
Police were called to a crash near the intersection of Centennial Blvd. and North 30th Street...
1 killed in motorcycle crash in northwest Colorado Springs
Danella Tafoya
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing which caused standoff, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport
Colorado Springs Police responded to this crash around 11:44 p.m. More than 2,600 people lost...
Power restored for thousands after crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday....
Man arrested in connection to boy who reportedly drowned at Memorial Park

Latest News

The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance
Cancer survivor gets hug from Joe Jonas during Jonas Brothers concert
Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’