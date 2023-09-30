Witness recounts shocking moments before the death of a local parole officer

Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11News spoke with a Colorado Springs woman who says she saw the shocking moments of a parole officer being hit by a car. Kaitlyn Johnson told 11News she was at the intersection of West Bijou Street and Spruce Street on Thursday, when she saw a dark SUV drive away quickly.

“When I looked over, I saw they sped off and that there was a person laying on the ground,” said Kaitlyn Johnson, a witness.

Johnson was on her way to Old Colorado City when she witnessed, just yards in front of her, what police now describe as Justin Kula allegedly hitting two parole officers.

Johnson said she saw someone lying on the ground.

“I never would’ve imagined that someone would be able to hit somebody and then just take off like that,” said Johnson.

Johnson said within a matter of moments, police arrived and began to render aid to the victims, including Officer Guerin Sandoval.

Sandoval was taken to Memorial Hospital, where she later passed away from her injuries.

Johnson told 11News she will never forget that day and hopes there will be justice for Officer Sandoval’s family.

“To know that the family has to go through this and hast to wake up and go through this every day knowing that their mom is not going to be there anymore because of the heartless act of someone else it’s just painful,” said Johnson.

Colorado Springs Police Protective Association is a local organization that donates money to families of fallen officers.

Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be at half staff on the day of Officer Guerin Sandoval’s funeral, which has yet to be announced.

