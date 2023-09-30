Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024

Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toys R Us is getting creative as it continues to work on a comeback.

The retailer’s parent company says it plans to open locations at airports and on cruise ships this year with new stores opening next year.

The first airport location is scheduled to open at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in November.

Toys R Us also intends to have 24 new flagship stores operational for the 2024 holiday season.

The new locations add to existing shops already at Macy’s stores.

That partnership has given Toys R Us new life after it shut down all locations in 2018.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the parole officer killed in a reported hit-and-run crash Thursday...
Parole officer dies following hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
Brandy Montoya and Emillio Paul Baca
2 arrested tied to Colorado cold case
Remains belonging to James Montoya were found in Saguache County, Colorado. His death is a...
Remains of missing Colorado man found in Saguache County is a homicide investigation
Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Law firm representing Barry Morphew shares a new statement tied to authorities finding Suzanne Morphew’s remains
Wind kicks up this weekend
Strong wind gusts expected Saturday

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a federal shutdown, the House passes a 45-day funding plan and sends it to Senate
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
‘Multiple deaths,’ ammonia leak reported after truck overturns in Illinois
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom