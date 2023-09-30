Thousands lose power from crash in northeast Colorado Springs, power restored hours later

Colorado Springs Police responded to this crash around 11:44 p.m. More than 2,600 people lost power from the driver hitting a transformer near Austin Bluffs and North Academy but it has since been restored. There are no injuries to report.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:01 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of customers lost power overnight after a driver lost control and hit a transformer in northeast Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, police first got the call of the crash around 11:44 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Austin Bluffs and North Academy. Police say a driver lost control and hit a transformer, causing a power outage for thousands of customers. Police say the sudden loss of power at the intersection caused a second crash.

Colorado Springs Utilities say 2,689 people were without power for a couple of hours. All power has since been restored. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash. There are no injuries to report.

