Officials share new details in death of parole officer in Colorado Springs

Officials give new details in the death of a parole officer in Colorado Springs(Jared Dean | kktv)
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Justin Kula hit officer Christine Guerin Sandoval and one other parole officer while trying to get away from the scene near I-25 and Bijou yesterday afternoon. Kula has a criminal background including a guilty plea of assaulting a peace officer in El Paso County in 2020.

Guerin Sandoval was honored with a procession involving dozens of law enforcement vehicles from across southern Colorado last night.

“I want Officer Guerin Sandoval’s family to know that we stand with you,” Colorado Springs police chief Adrian Vasquez.

That is what police Vasquez told the community Friday. One day after law enforcement says Justin Kula hit two parole officers with his vehicle while trying to flee. According to police, Guerin Sandoval was one of three parole officers trying to make contact with Kula in the parking lot of a business at Bijou and Spruce, two officers were hurt.

Guerin Sandoval died in the hospital.

“The mission of the Department of Corrections is to build a safer Colorado and Christine was doing just that when she lost her life,” executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections Andre Stancil said.

The district attorney says it is possible that other charges could be brought against the suspect in court.

“We do have habitual criminal charges in the state of Colorado if they are appropriate prior convictions will be looking at that for potential charges as well,” District Attorney Michael Allen said.

