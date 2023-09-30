Friday Night Endzone - week six

Pueblo South wins 26-14
By Jessica Mendoza and Corey Rholdon
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:25 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Mesa Ridge wins 36-34
Cheyenne Mountain wins 30-21
Banning Lewis wins 28-0
Vista Ridge wins in OT 30-27
Widefield vs Gateway
Woodland Park won 25-24
Falcon wins 63-22

