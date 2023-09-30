Skip to content
Friday Night Endzone - week six
Pueblo South wins 26-14
Jessica Mendoza
Corey Rholdon
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:25 PM MDT
Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -
Pueblo South wins 26-14
Mesa Ridge wins 36-34
Cheyenne Mountain wins 30-21
Banning Lewis wins 28-0
Vista Ridge wins in OT 30-27
Widefield vs Gateway
Woodland Park won 25-24
Falcon wins 63-22
