1 killed in motorcycle crash in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead this morning after losing control of their motorcycle and later crashing into a tree in northeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say they first received calls of a single vehicle crash around 10:24 p.m. Friday. As officers arrived, they found a dead motorcyclist near the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and North 30th Street. Officers say the motorcyclist was found on the shoulder of the roadway.

Colorado Springs Firefighters medical staff determined the motorcyclist was dead on scene. Police say due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team also responded and took control of the investigation. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Centennial when they lost control and struck a curb. The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree.

Police say their initial investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

