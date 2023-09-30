1 in custody following standoff in neighborhood near Colorado Springs Airport

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Things are back to normal in a neighborhood just southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport following a standoff Friday night.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies, along with Fountain police officers, responded to a suspect barricaded inside a house on Breaking Dawn Street. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes with their doors and windows locked until the situation was resolved.

At one point, a tactical vehicle from the Colorado Springs Police Department was brought to the scene.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

9/29/23 at 1020pm, a brief barricade situation was resolved without incident by our Tactical Support Group near Daystar Ter. 1 in custody. Thanks to CSPD Bearcat and @FountainPolice for the assist pic.twitter.com/dm4WnQYVUG — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2023

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on who the suspect was or why they were wanted. No further details about the standoff have been released at the time of this writing.

