Woman accused of biting, assaulting Colorado Springs police officers

(KTTC)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing assault charges after allegedly biting and lashing out at officers as they tried to arrest her Thursday evening.

The incident happened while police were responding to a disturbance reported near an apartment complex on Parkmoor Village Drive.

“Through their investigation, they determined a female party had an outstanding warrant for her arrest,” said a CSPD lieutenant.

As she was escorted to a police car, she allegedly assaulted one of the officers.

“Officers were able to get her under control and secure her in a vehicle. While she was being medically evaluated, she was able to bite another officer,” the lieutenant said.

Police eventually got her to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The officers did not require any medical attention.

The suspect has been identified as Gloria Larson and is facing multiple counts of second-degree assault.

