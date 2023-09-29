Starting Oct. 1, drivers weaving in and out of Denver-area express lanes will have to pay a fine

DENVER (KKTV) - Starting this weekend, if you drive in and out of an express lane in the Denver metro area -- it’ll cost you!

For the last month, drivers have been given a grace period when it comes to the new express lanes on C-470 and I-25 north of Denver. That all ends Sunday, when weaving across those solid double white lines will officially carry a fine.

And if September is any indicator, a lot of drivers may be having to change some bad habits: The Colorado Department of Transportation says more than 40,000 drivers received warnings during the first 20 days of the warning period, six times the number of warnings given during a similar grace period over the summer on the I-70 mountain express lanes.

“We realize that 40,000 warnings sounds like a large figure, and in sheer numbers, it is,” said CDOT spokesman Tim Hoover. “However, it represents only a small proportion of drivers on these corridors, with the vast majority of motorists following the law and driving safely. Unfortunately, a minority of drivers are creating dangerous conditions for everyone on the road with their weaving.”

CDOT says most of the warnings -- 90 percent -- were issued to vehicles with Colorado plates.

Under state law, drivers may only enter and exit express lanes in designated locations. Doing so at any other juncture will result in a $75 fine -- and that’s just to start. Fail to pay in 20 days, and that figure doubles.

“We have heard the public’s complaints about these reckless drivers for years, and now we have the technology to hold them accountable,” Hoover said. “We’ve given out warnings for 30 days to these folks, but starting Sunday, they’ll be getting civil penalties in the mail if they continue driving dangerously.”

