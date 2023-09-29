Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.(Feld Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringling Brothers is coming back after a six-year hiatus, but its animals are not.

Whether that still makes it a circus is debatable, but the company says it’s sure people will still pay to see people do amazing things.

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.

The first show is Friday in Louisiana with two years of stops across the country already planned.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers line up for a procession honoring the fallen officer. Photo inset:...
Parole officer dead following hit-and-run crash north of downtown Colorado Springs
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains belonging to missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Colorado
Phillip Lieurence
Suspect identified after remains of 2 women were found in Colorado
Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Law firm representing Barry Morphew shares a new statement tied to authorities finding Suzanne Morphew’s remains
Remains belonging to James Montoya were found in Saguache County, Colorado. His death is a...
Remains of missing Colorado man found in Saguache County is a homicide investigation

Latest News

Law enforcement officers line up for a procession honoring the fallen officer. Photo inset:...
Parole officer dead following hit-and-run crash west of downtown Colorado Springs
The Rev. Gustavo Castillo leads in song and praise members of his congregation at the Iglesia...
A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern