Parole officer dead following hit-and-run crash west of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement across the state are grieving the loss of one of their own after a parole officer was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Authorities say the suspect plowed into two community parole officers with an SUV Thursday afternoon, then sped off from the scene, prompting a statewide search.

“It is with deep sadness that I let you know that a community parole officer died today as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty,” said Andre Stancil, director of the Colorado Department of Corrections. “My heart is broken for the family. The family of the officer, the Division of Adult Parole, and the entire Department of Corrections family is suffering and mourning the loss right now.”

The fatal collision happened at the intersection of Spruce Street and Bijou Street just west of I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs. According to police, they received a call at about 3:45 p.m. that two pedestrians had been hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

“It was learned when we got on scene that the pedestrian that was struck was a state parole officer. We also learned that another parole officer had been struck by the same vehicle,” said Ira Cronin, public relations manager for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Both officers were rushed to the hospital, where one later passed away. The name of that officer is currently being withheld due to family notifications still being in progress.

A procession for the fallen officer was held late Thursday night, escorting them from Memorial Hospital to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The condition of the other officer was not provided.

The alleged driver was identified early on as 41-year-old Justin Kula, and at 6:15 p.m., the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a “Blue Alert” for a charcoal RX 330 Lexus believed to be driven by that suspect. He was captured a short time after the alert went out and is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond. It’s not yet clear what charges he will be facing.

CSPD has not elaborated on the initial incident, including why the parole officers were at the Spruce and Bijou intersection and whether they were looking for Kula or another suspect at that time. A news conference will be held at 1:30 Friday afternoon, during which more information is expected. Digital anchor Lauren Watson will be streaming that news conference on our website.

🚨Update 🚨



Mr. Kula and the vehicle have been located. Mr. Kula has been taken into custody. https://t.co/2cN54brY5L — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.