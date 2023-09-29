Man suspected of DUI in deadly crash that claimed the lives of a child and 2 others in Colorado

Kohen Kyle
Kohen Kyle(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of driving under the influence tied to a crash that killed a child and two others.

On Thursday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Kohen Garrett Kyle. Kyle is suspected of first-degree murder among other charges tied to a crash that happened on Aug. 26 in the 800 block of N. Purcell Boulevard. Investigators believe Kyle was traveling south on Purcell when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle.

The people who died in the crash were identified as 56-year-old Marie Quintana, 48-year-old Guerrero-Lopez and a 12-year-old child only identified publicly as Quintana’s grandson.

“Kyle was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Detectives investigating the accident learned that Kyle was driving at speeds over 100 mph when his BMW crossed the center line and hit the Honda head-on. The impact of the crash caused the BMW to roll, coming to a stop on its top, while the Honda was pushed off the west side of the road. The juvenile, who was a backseat passenger, was ejected from the Honda.”

“I commend our detectives for the extensive work they have done on this investigation,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “Incidents of this magnitude take a tremendous amount of time to investigate. I commend the swift and thorough work by the detectives in getting this arrest warrant issued and this individual taken into custody.”

