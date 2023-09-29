Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, stabs her current boyfriend and kills her dog, officials say

Alabama law enforcement officials say a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man and killing a dog. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A man has been arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and stabbed her current boyfriend and killed her dog, authorities in Alabama said.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the Greymont subdivision in Moundville around 3:30 a.m. Friday on a call that a man had been stabbed.

Deputies said the suspect, 29-year-old Nicholas Lynch, broke into the couple’s home and an altercation ensued, during which Lynch stabbed the current boyfriend multiple times.

Deputies found two children under the age of 12 hiding in separate places when they were clearing the home. Deputies said the children had minor assault injuries.

According to deputies, they also discovered Lynch had killed the woman’s dog.

Deputies said Lynch left the scene, but they were able to locate him and his vehicle.

Lynch has been charged with domestic violence burglary in the first degree, attempted murder, aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of third-degree assault.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, and are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynch was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and is being held without bond.

