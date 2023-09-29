Leaf peeping season is here! Check out our viewer photos and choose your fall adventure with our peak timing map

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The most colorful time of the year is here!

The leaves across Colorado are transforming from green to yellow, and there’s no better time to go leaf peeping than these next couple of weekends!

Our 11 News viewers are already finding gold across the state!

According to our 11 Breaking Weather team, the fall colors generally start in the northern part of the state and gradually move southward, meaning that at any point any time between mid-September and mid- to late October, somewhere in the state is experiencing peak colors! Use this graphic to choose your own fall adventure!

LeafMap2023 (KKTV)

For those interested in the hows and whys behind the changing colors, meteorologist Luke Victor breaks the science down here.

For those interested in the hows and whys behind the changing colors, meteorologist Luke Victor breaks the science down here.

