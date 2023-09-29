Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year

Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.( Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr | Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:48 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Girl Scouts across the country are learning a real-life lesson in inflation.

A number of councils are increasing cookie prices to cover rising costs.

Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.

Classics like Thin Mints will now cost $6 in some areas, matching the price of varieties like S’mores and Toffee-Tastics.

The new Raspberry Rallies are recent proof that boxes can be worth a lot to buyers. They sold out quickly and then went on eBay for several times the initial rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers line up for a procession honoring the fallen officer. Photo inset:...
Parole officer dead following hit-and-run crash west of downtown Colorado Springs
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains belonging to missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Colorado
Phillip Lieurence
Suspect identified after remains of 2 women were found in Colorado
Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Law firm representing Barry Morphew shares a new statement tied to authorities finding Suzanne Morphew’s remains
Remains belonging to James Montoya were found in Saguache County, Colorado. His death is a...
Remains of missing Colorado man found in Saguache County is a homicide investigation

Latest News

A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers
Kohen Kyle
Man suspected of DUI in deadly crash that claimed the lives of a child and 2 others in Colorado
Woman accused of biting, assaulting Colorado Springs police officers