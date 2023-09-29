Astronomers say building block of life present on Jupiter’s icy moon

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about...
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 415 million miles from Earth.(NASA, ESA, and A. Simon (GSFC) via AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A building block of life may exist inside one of Jupiter’s icy moons called Europa.

Europa is one of several ocean worlds in our solar system where scientists believe life could exist.

In findings published earlier this month, two independent teams of astronomers used the James Webb space telescope to observe the frozen surface of Europa.

Their analysis revealed an abundance of carbon dioxide in one specific region.

While Europa may contain twice as much ocean water as Earth, scientists have long questioned whether Europa’s ocean contains carbon and other chemicals necessary for life.

Now, they’re planning two future missions to take a closer look at whether the icy ocean world has the potential to support life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers line up for a procession honoring the fallen officer. Photo inset:...
Parole officer dies following hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains belonging to missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Colorado
Phillip Lieurence
Suspect identified after remains of 2 women were found in Colorado
Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Law firm representing Barry Morphew shares a new statement tied to authorities finding Suzanne Morphew’s remains
Remains belonging to James Montoya were found in Saguache County, Colorado. His death is a...
Remains of missing Colorado man found in Saguache County is a homicide investigation

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, police detain...
Man deliberately drives into home, crashes into a police station, officials say
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
Law enforcement officers line up for a procession honoring the fallen officer. Photo inset:...
Parole officer dies following hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
The UAW prepares to expand its strike a second time against US automakers after another...
Autoworkers strike expands with no deal in sight
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line