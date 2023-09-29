2 arrested tied to Colorado cold case

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested tied to a Colorado cold case.

On Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Brandy Montoya and Emillio Paul Baca for the death of Paul Baca. The pair was taken into custody by the CBI, Aurora Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service in Denver.

Daniel “Danny-boy” Montoya, 58, was killed in Rocky Ford, Colorado on November 1, 2020.

“These arrests follow an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) Cold Case Unit working with the Rocky Ford Police Department, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, and the Office of the District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District,” a news release from the CBI reads.

