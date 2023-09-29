2 arrested tied to Colorado cold case

Brandy Montoya and Emillio Paul Baca
Brandy Montoya and Emillio Paul Baca(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested tied to a Colorado cold case.

On Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Brandy Montoya and Emillio Paul Baca for the death of Paul Baca. The pair was taken into custody by the CBI, Aurora Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service in Denver.

Daniel “Danny-boy” Montoya, 58, was killed in Rocky Ford, Colorado on November 1, 2020.

“These arrests follow an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) Cold Case Unit working with the Rocky Ford Police Department, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, and the Office of the District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District,” a news release from the CBI reads.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers line up for a procession honoring the fallen officer. Photo inset:...
Parole officer dies following hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains belonging to missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Colorado
Phillip Lieurence
Suspect identified after remains of 2 women were found in Colorado
Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne has been missing since May 2020, and Barry was at...
Law firm representing Barry Morphew shares a new statement tied to authorities finding Suzanne Morphew’s remains
Remains belonging to James Montoya were found in Saguache County, Colorado. His death is a...
Remains of missing Colorado man found in Saguache County is a homicide investigation

Latest News

Law enforcement officers line up for a procession honoring the fallen officer. Photo inset:...
Parole officer dies following hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring)
WATCH: Eyewitness account of crash that killed Colorado parole officer
Ellie Mental Health discusses red-flag behaviors to look out for in teens and youth that may be...
WATCH: Ellie Mental Health discusses red-flag behaviors in teens and youth
Colorado Department of Transportation logo.
Starting Oct. 1, drivers weaving in and out of Denver-area express lanes will have to pay a fine