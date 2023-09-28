Suzanne Morphew case shines light on missing woman Edna Quintana in the Saguache County area

Edna Quintana was last seen in May of 2023.
Edna Quintana was last seen in May of 2023.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The news that missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found in Saguache County has shined a light on another missing woman.

Morphew’s remains were located last week and identified on Wednesday more than three years after she was reported missing from the Salida area. Click here for more on the Morphew story. Morphew’s remains were found in Saguache County as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was working on an unrelated case, the CBI would not elaborate on what that other case was.

Family members of Edna Quintana are still searching for answers after Edna was last seen May 3 in the area of Saguache County. A statewide alert for Edna was issued on May 17, yet she still has not been located. Skeletal remains were discovered on July 26 when a search was being conducted for Edna, those remains belonged to a man.

Edna reportedly has medical issues and anyone with information on her location is asked to call the CBI Tip Line at 719-5815.

“The Edna Quintana investigation is still active and ongoing so we cannot comment,” Public Information Officer Lisa Kohlbrenner with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation wrote to 11 News when we asked if there was any connection to the search for Edna that led them to Suzanne’s remains.

