Ring camera shows burglar singing (surprisingly well) before breaking into home, police say

The victim was able to provide surveillance video of the suspect, which showed the man singing on the front porch before breaking into the house. (Source: WANF)
By Ellie Parker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a home in Atlanta but was first caught on the homeowner’s Ring camera belting his heart out.

Atlanta police said the burglary happened Saturday evening. Officers responded to a call from the homeowner, who said an unknown man broke into his home and stole several items.

The victim was able to provide surveillance video of the suspect, which showed the man singing on the front porch before breaking into the house. He even pulled out some impressive runs and riffs.

The homeowner said he does not know the suspect and has never seen him in the neighborhood before.

Police are trying to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains belonging to missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Colorado
Phillip Lieurence
Suspect identified after remains of 2 women were found in Colorado
Two suspected of drug trafficking.
Nearly 300 pounds of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Colorado
Medina Alert in Colorado 9/27/23.
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for deadly hit-and-run crash
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Man allegedly shot by woman in Colorado Springs identified, no arrests made as investigation continues

Latest News

The latest on the Suzanne Morphew case after her remains were found in Colorado.
The latest on the Suzanne Morphew Case, remains of missing Colorado mom found
Meet Eirka Ferrando and Matt Kroschel.
Meet the new KKTV 11 News morning team with Meteorologist Sydney Jackson, Matt Kroschel and Erika Ferrando
David Mack was captured recently in Colorado.
Most wanted sex offender in Colorado captured
Human remains belonging to two women from Kansas were found in Colorado.
Arrest made after human remains belonging to 2 women found in Colorado
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022