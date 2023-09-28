Remains of missing Colorado man found in Saguache County is a homicide investigation

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after the skeletal remains of a man were found in a remote part of Colorado.

Denver Police shared information tied to James Montoya being missing in April of 2023. Montoya had last been seen on April 2 in the Denver area. On July 28, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked the public for help with identifying skeletal remains that were located in Saguache County, authorities came across the remains while searching for a missing woman named Edna Quintana. The skeletal remains were identified as belonging to Montoya. Quintana is still missing.

On Thursday, Denver Police confirmed with KKTV 11 News the Montoya case is being investigated as a homicide.

“The circumstances as to how he got there are under investigation,” a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department wrote to 11 News.

Anyone with information tied to the death of Montoya is asked to call Denver Area Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Remains belonging to at least two missing people that have been found in Saguache County in recent months have gained media attention. This week, the CBI announced that remains belonging to missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew were found in Saguache County while the CBI was working on an unrelated case, the CBI did not elaborate on what that unrelated case was. Montoya’s remains were found in July. Quintana is still missing.

It is unclear if any of the cases have any relation, outside of the public information that Montoya’s remains were discovered while a search for Quintana was taking place.

