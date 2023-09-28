Parole officer hit in crash north of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs responded to an auto-pedestrian crash they said involved a parole officer on Thursday afternoon.

This occurred at the intersection of Spruce and Bijou, and as of this article’s last update, police were still on scene responding.

Police advised drivers to use an alternate route, as the intersection would be blocked for an extended period of time. As of this article’s last update, the road was still closed.

According to police, the parole officer was the pedestrian in the crash, but no further details about the crash or state of the officer hit were available as of 5:15 p.m.

11 News has a crew on scene, and this article will be updated once more information becomes available.

