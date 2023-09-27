Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Walk to End Alzheimer’s News Release) - CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR DONATE FOR THE COLORADO SPRINGS WALK.

Hundreds of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s disease will join together Saturday, Sept. 30, for the Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

One of 13 Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s in 2023, the Walk in Colorado Springs will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. The Walk has a fundraising goal of $242,000. Collectively, the 13 Walks have a target of $2.3 million.

An estimated 76,000 Coloradans are among more than 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, the seventh-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure.

“This disease annually kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined,” said Teal Peabody, Development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. “It’s time we put an end to Alzheimer’s.”

The proceeds from the Walks are the primary source of funds for the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado, enabling it to continue to provide the information, programs and services for those who receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, as well as services for their family and caregivers. All of those services are provided at no charge.

Research to find a cure

Walks also support research to find a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s research. Currently, it is funding 1,000 projects with over $320 million in 54 countries around the world.

Edward Jones and Eisai are national presenting sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Additional sponsors include Blazer Electric Supply Company, Brookdale Senior Living, Abode Hospice of Colorado, Bank of Colorado, Bonaventure Senior Living, Jackson Creek Senior Living, Ent Credit Union, Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, Rocky Mountain PACE, Seniors BlueBook, Silver Key, Special Kids Special Families, Aberdeen Ridge, AAA Medicaid Consulting Inc., AIS Medicare & More, Bank of the San Juans, Beacon, Bear Creek Senior Living, Bryan Construction, Beneficent, Cheyenne Place, El Pomar Foundation, Home Instead, HomeWell Care Services, KARE, Legend Assisted Living & Memory Care, Liberty Heights, MorningStar Senior Living, United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum, The Palisades at Broadmoor Park, and Winslow BMW of Colorado Springs.

Walk in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Memorial Park at Prospect Lake, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs. To register, volunteer or make a donation to any of the 13 Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s, CLICK HERE. For more information, call the free 24/7 Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900 or contact Teal Peabody at tnpeabody@alz.org.

Key facts about Alzheimer’s disease

· 76,000 Coloradans are among 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease

· Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined

· Since 2000, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 145%, while deaths from heart disease have declined 7%

· Women make up two-thirds of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s – and two-thirds of the family caregivers

· In Colorado alone, more than 160,000 family and friends are serving as unpaid caregivers, providing an estimated 186 million hours of support in 2022 valued at more than $4.4 billion

