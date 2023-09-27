USPS says it is ready for the holiday season with no surcharges

Holiday shipping.
Holiday shipping.(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:53 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may not even be October yet, but USPS says it is ready for Santa to come to town!

The United States Postal Service announced its employees across the nation are ready for another holiday season. According to a September press release, USPS will not levy additional holiday surcharges, including for residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery or for minimum volumes.

In 2022, the Postal Service processed more than 11.7 billion mailpieces and packages during the holiday season. On average, it took just 2.5 days to deliver to its destination.

USPS is hiring 10,000 seasonal employees, and is adding hundreds of new package sorting machines across the nation. UPS announced it will hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman tells police she shot man
A man is in custody after deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a...
Man in custody after barricade situation in Black Forest
Orlando Thompson, 30, was arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses Monday afternoon.
Man arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses in northeast Colorado Springs
Alpine Place water main break
Water main break impacting access to D-11 school Tuesday morning
A Colorado Springs King Soopers store announced a reopening date Tuesday, after closing back in...
Colorado Springs King Soopers to reopen after asbestos closure

Latest News

Staying warm across southern Colorado
Summer-like Wednesday
New crosswalk at Cresta Rd. and La Veta Way
New “HAWK” crosswalk installed near high school, what you need to know before crossing
Local high school gets new crosswalk, what you need to know
Local high school gets new crosswalk, what you need to know
A potential shutdown would mean families could go days to even weeks without a paycheck.
WATCH: How a potential government shutdown could impact the Pikes Peak region