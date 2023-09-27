USPS says it is ready for the holiday season with no surcharges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may not even be October yet, but USPS says it is ready for Santa to come to town!

The United States Postal Service announced its employees across the nation are ready for another holiday season. According to a September press release, USPS will not levy additional holiday surcharges, including for residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery or for minimum volumes.

In 2022, the Postal Service processed more than 11.7 billion mailpieces and packages during the holiday season. On average, it took just 2.5 days to deliver to its destination.

USPS is hiring 10,000 seasonal employees, and is adding hundreds of new package sorting machines across the nation. UPS announced it will hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.