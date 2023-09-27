Suspect identified after remains of 2 women were found in Colorado

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An arrest warrant was issued for a man tied to the death of two women whose remains were found in eastern Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced a homicide investigation is underway tied to the deaths of 44-year-old Linda Estrada and 39-year-old Amy Ford. Their bodies were found on Sept. 20 in Kiowa County.

“An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to this investigation: Phillip Lieurence (DOB 09/14/1987) is being held in Emporia, Kansas on unrelated charges,” the CBI wrote in a news release. “Because of the active nature of the investigation, no further information can be released at this time, but will be made available as details become available. There is no threat to the public associated with this incident.”

The Kiowa County Coroner tells 11 News the cause and manner of their deaths will not be available for about six to eight weeks.

Charges were not announced in the news release.

