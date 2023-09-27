Suspect identified after remains of 2 women were found in Colorado

Phillip Lieurence
Phillip Lieurence(Lyon County Sheriff/CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An arrest warrant was issued for a man tied to the death of two women whose remains were found in eastern Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced a homicide investigation is underway tied to the deaths of 44-year-old Linda Estrada and 39-year-old Amy Ford. Their bodies were found on Sept. 20 in Kiowa County.

“An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to this investigation: Phillip Lieurence (DOB 09/14/1987) is being held in Emporia, Kansas on unrelated charges,” the CBI wrote in a news release. “Because of the active nature of the investigation, no further information can be released at this time, but will be made available as details become available. There is no threat to the public associated with this incident.”

The Kiowa County Coroner tells 11 News the cause and manner of their deaths will not be available for about six to eight weeks.

Charges were not announced in the news release.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman tells police she shot man
A man is in custody after deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a...
Man in custody after barricade situation in Black Forest
Alpine Place water main break
Water main break impacting access to D-11 school Tuesday morning
Orlando Thompson, 30, was arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses Monday afternoon.
Man arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses in northeast Colorado Springs
A Colorado Springs King Soopers store announced a reopening date Tuesday, after closing back in...
Colorado Springs King Soopers to reopen after asbestos closure

Latest News

Warm weather sticks around!
Warm weather sticks around!
Controlled burn NW of Colorado Springs (9/27/23)
Expect smoke to be visible Sept. 25-27 northwest of Colorado Springs for controlled burns
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains belonging to missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Colorado
Two suspected of drug trafficking.
Nearly 300 pounds of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Colorado