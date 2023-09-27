Statewide alert issued in Colorado for deadly hit-and-run crash

Medina Alert in Colorado 9/27/23.
Medina Alert in Colorado 9/27/23.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado following a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued the alert at about 11:40 a.m. for the crash that happened Sept. 23 at about 3:42 in the morning in Aurora. The crash reportedly happened along Colfax Avenue near Ursula Street.

Authorities are looking for a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate BWW-G03. The vehicle may have damage to the driver-side headlight. The person killed was reportedly a pedestrian who died at the scene.

If you see the vehicle, call 911 or call Aurora Police at 303-739-6000 with information.

