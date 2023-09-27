Remains belonging to missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The following is a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. This article will be updated.

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) located human remains during the course of a search on September 22, 2023. Those remains were positively identified as Suzanne Morphew (49) of Chaffee County by the El Paso County Coroner on September 27, 2023.

Morphew was reported missing from her home in Chaffee County on May 10, 2020.

Investigators were searching in the area of Moffat in Saguache (SUH-watch) County on an investigation not related to the Morphew disappearance when the remains were discovered.

Specific information about the location and the state of the remains are being withheld at this time.

No arrests have been made since the remains were located. Updates will be provided as information becomes available during this ongoing investigation. Family notifications have been made following the formal identification of Suzanne Morphew.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

The remains were located in the 12th Judicial District, and District Attorney Anne Kelly has been notified.

“Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers, and it would be a disservice to conduct a news conference at this time,” said Sheriff Spezze.

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

