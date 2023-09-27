New “HAWK” crosswalk installed near high school, what you need to know before crossing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new crosswalk is up and operational outside of a local high school. It located at the intersection of Cresta Road and La Veta Way, near Cheyenne Mountain High School. The City of Colorado Springs said it’s part of a continuing effort to improve safety after a student was killed while crossing near Doherty High School in District 11 earlier this year.

The city studied the roads near Cheyenne Mountain High School too.

One woman in that neighborhood told 11News before the crosswalk went up in front of Cheyenne Mountain High School, she was concerned about the safety of students.

“When the kids were crossing the street, there’s so much traffic, I was really scared that there would be an incident or that a kid would be hit on a weekly basis,” said Karen Sandoval, a resident in the area.

After a few months of planning, the city installed a new crosswalk system known as HAWK- High Intensity Activated Crosswalk.

“It stays dark until it’s activated. Once it’s activated, it will stop traffic and it allows pedestrians to cross safely,” said Todd Frisbie, a Colorado Springs Traffic Engineer.

Sandoval said she feels safer with the new crosswalk.

“It’s necessary that they can cross the street safely, especially with all of the kids,” said Sandoval.

According to city officials, the crosswalk cost about $40,000 and took a month to complete construction.

“We were able to keep cost down because we were able to use city crews to do all of the above ground work,” said Frisbie.

Frisbie adds that there is still some confusion about the new system. If the light is flashing yellow, drivers need to slow down because a pedestrian has pressed the walk button. When it’s solid red, drivers must stop completely so a pedestrian can cross. If it’s flashing red, stop first and make sure it’s clear, before proceeding with caution.

“My message to students is even though it is a protected crosswalk, still be careful. Be mindful of your surroundings,” said Frisbie.

City engineers will continue to monitor the crosswalk and make adjustments if needed over the next month.

