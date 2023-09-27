Nearly a week after deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs search for suspect continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It has been nearly a week since someone was hit and killed in Colorado Springs by a vehicle and the search for a suspect is ongoing.

The deadly encounter happened on Sept. 21 just after 2 in the morning near Fountain Boulevard and Murray Boulevard. Police say they found a woman dead at the intersection with no car on scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored SUV, likely with front-end damage. On Wednesday, police shared a stock photo of a suspect vehicle, believed to be a black 2019-2021 Honda Passport. The vehicle may have damage to its front end. This vehicle was last seen driving east on Fountain Boulevard towards Jet Wing Drive.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 47-year-old Tawnya Wever of Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department right away at 719-444-7000.

Eastbound E Fountain Blvd is currently shut down at S Murray Blvd due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area and drive safe. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 21, 2023

