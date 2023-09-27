Nearly 300 pounds of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are suspected of drug trafficking following a traffic stop along I-770 in Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting they seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning at about 3:30. A Trooper with the Colorado State Patrol Smuggling-Trafficking-Interdiction-Section stopped a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 near milepost 27 on the west side of the state near Grand Junction.

“During the stop, the Trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle,” part of a news release from Colorado State Patrol issued on Wednesday reads. “The driver declined and a search warrant was obtained. A vehicle search resulted in the Trooper locating a significant amount of drugs hidden in suitcases. The drugs are suspected to be kilos of cocaine and had a total approximate weight of 290 pounds.”

Tyleke Stokley from North Carolina and Darvin Campbell from Alabama were arrested. They are both suspected of intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine and special offender for transporting more than seven grams of cocaine.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Fruita Police Department helped in this case.

