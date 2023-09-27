Most wanted sex offender in Colorado captured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator who has been featured on KKTV’s “Wanted Wednesday” segment has been captured.

David Mack was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child and was wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reporting he was taken into custody on Monday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after the CBI was able to track him down.

Mack was the number one most wanted sex offender according to their latest list.

