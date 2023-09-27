Man suspected of shooting a kid riding an ATV in Pueblo West area

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of shooting a juvenile who was riding an ATV in Pueblo West.

On Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 63-year-old John Kosovich. He was taken into custody on Monday after the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged him with 2nd-degree assault and menacing. The arrest is tied to a shooting that happened on June 18. The victim was reportedly riding an ATV on property near the area of Platteville Boulevard and Littleton Drive in Pueblo West.

“The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to a Denver hospital for treatment,” part of the news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “The victim continues to recover from injuries sustained in the incident.”

Kosovich was booked into the Pueblo Cunty Jail.

