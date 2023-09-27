Man allegedly shot by woman in Colorado Springs identified, no arrests made as investigation continues

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in which the person who reportedly pulled the trigger says she was about to be attacked by a man she had just met.

The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of Alpine Currant Vw. on Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex at about 1:16 a.m. The area is near N. Union Boulevard and E. Woodmen Road.

“The reporting party called to say she was about to be attacked by a male she just met so she shot him before leaving the scene,” a news release issued by police on Wednesday reads. “Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The reporting party was interviewed and released pending further investigation.”

The person who died was identified as 26-year-old Kymir Williamson of Colorado Springs.

Police are continuing to ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman tells police she shot man
A man is in custody after deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a...
Man in custody after barricade situation in Black Forest
Alpine Place water main break
Water main break impacting access to D-11 school Tuesday morning
Orlando Thompson, 30, was arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses Monday afternoon.
Man arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses in northeast Colorado Springs
A Colorado Springs King Soopers store announced a reopening date Tuesday, after closing back in...
Colorado Springs King Soopers to reopen after asbestos closure

Latest News

2019-2021 Honda Passport, stock photo.
Nearly a week after deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs search for suspect continues
Cheyenne Mtn Sept. 19
Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 27, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast
9.27.23
Summer-like Wednesday
9.27.23
Warm days on the way