Man allegedly shot by woman in Colorado Springs identified, no arrests made as investigation continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in which the person who reportedly pulled the trigger says she was about to be attacked by a man she had just met.

The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of Alpine Currant Vw. on Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex at about 1:16 a.m. The area is near N. Union Boulevard and E. Woodmen Road.

“The reporting party called to say she was about to be attacked by a male she just met so she shot him before leaving the scene,” a news release issued by police on Wednesday reads. “Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The reporting party was interviewed and released pending further investigation.”

The person who died was identified as 26-year-old Kymir Williamson of Colorado Springs.

Police are continuing to ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to call 719-444-7000.

