Local food bank helps families in case of government shutdown

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Five days is how long the federal government could shutdown if a budget is not passed. Four bills are being voted Tuesday night. In the meantime, people in southern Colorado are preparing for the possibility of not receiving a paycheck.

Care and Share tells 11 News any family struggling can come by for assistance. President and CEO Nate Springer tells us their program will help anyone living from as far north of Monument and down to the border of Mexico. This includes any area between Utah and Kansas.

Springer tells 11 News they have a refrigerator and freezer that contains more than 500,000 pounds of food. This includes meat, fruit and vegetables. The pantry also has canned goods including green beans and corn. The food pantry also has bread.

Springs tells 11 News they can provide these services by purchasing their food in bulk. This means if someone pay $1.50 for a can of green beans, that same can only costs them cents. The President tells 11 News if families can’t make it to their food pantry, they have mobile options.

“We have a direct service here,” said Springer. “We have mobile food trucks. We can send them and reroute mobile food trucks and then bolster the amount of food that we are putting in certain areas.

For the full details, you can click here.

