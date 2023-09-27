How possible government shutdown could impact southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the possibility of a government shutdown just five days away, many agencies including TSA, SNAP, WIC and even the military will be impacted.

This potential shutdown would mean families could go days to even weeks without a paycheck. University of Colorado Law Professor tells 11 News if the shutdown happens, many people will still be required to work even though they aren’t receiving a paycheck. However, Spencer tells 11 News these employees should still receive back pay so they can get paid for that lost time when the shutdown ends.

Spencer tells 11 News employees working for TSA could be furloughed. Benefits including SNAP and WIC will be stopped until the shutdown ends but Medicaid and Medicare would continue. People could even head to a national park and see that its closed.

Spencer tells 11 News everyday people could even be impacted by this shutdown, even though they don’t have government jobs.

“You will be unable to pay our bills,” said Spencer. “Countries will be unable to come to decisions. This will ultimately impact our credit ratings and our ability to work with other countries and allies.It will also impact interest rates.”

The government has not shutdown yet. Four bills will be voted on tonight.

