Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration

A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.(Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Just in time for the upcoming Halloween season, scientists off the coast of Hawaii had a ghostly encounter with a rare deep sea creature.

During the Ala ‘Aumoana Kai Uli expedition, researchers set out to gather data needed to address the local management and science needs of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

While on their venture, the researchers came across a dumbo octopus that reflected the light of the team’s technology to give it a ghost-like appearance.

The cephalopod was discovered hovering above a remotely operated vehicle owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust used on the expedition as the vehicle explored the ocean floor about 5,518 feet, or 920 fathoms, deep near the national monument.

The creature hovered directly in front of another ROV’s camera, giving researchers the perfect opportunity to capture images and video of it.

More information on the expedition funded by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman tells police she shot man
A man is in custody after deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a...
Man in custody after barricade situation in Black Forest
Alpine Place water main break
Water main break impacting access to D-11 school Tuesday morning
Orlando Thompson, 30, was arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses Monday afternoon.
Man arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses in northeast Colorado Springs
A Colorado Springs King Soopers store announced a reopening date Tuesday, after closing back in...
Colorado Springs King Soopers to reopen after asbestos closure

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail, operated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff, on Oct. 3,...
Man wrongfully convicted freed from jail after spending 28 years in prison
Warm weather sticks around!
Warm weather sticks around!
A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down