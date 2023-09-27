DoorDash driver runs into swamp while trying to deliver Dunkin’ order

The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer...
The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer and following their GPS when the system guided them into a body of water within the woods.(Middleton Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Mass. (Gray News) – A DoorDash driver ended up with their vehicle underwater while trying to make a delivery in Massachusetts.

According to the Middleton Police Department, the driver called for help Friday morning.

The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer and following their GPS when the system guided them into a body of water within the woods.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle – Dunkin’ order in hand – and walk out of the woods to a nearby home for help.

When police arrived at the home, the panicked driver said their car was underwater.

Officers located the vehicle, and it was towed from the scene.

Police said the driver requested to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and police filed a request for a suspension of their license.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman tells police she shot man
A man is in custody after deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a...
Man in custody after barricade situation in Black Forest
Alpine Place water main break
Water main break impacting access to D-11 school Tuesday morning
Orlando Thompson, 30, was arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses Monday afternoon.
Man arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses in northeast Colorado Springs
A Colorado Springs King Soopers store announced a reopening date Tuesday, after closing back in...
Colorado Springs King Soopers to reopen after asbestos closure

Latest News

Warm weather sticks around!
Warm weather sticks around!
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains belonging to missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew found in Colorado
Controlled burn NW of Colorado Springs (9/27/23)
Expect smoke to be visible Sept. 25-27 northwest of Colorado Springs for controlled burns