Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Team provides resources to homeless population for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Homeless communities in Colorado Springs are receiving much needed resources.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, passed out water, housing applications and provided medical care this morning. This outreach team focuses more on helping homeless populations instead of evicting them.

The Fire Department’s HOT Team focuses more on helping them in their current state and location instead of enforcing them to leave. The Police Department’s HOT Team focuses more evicting but helping them find places to stay.

11 News joined the Fire Department’s HOT Team as they made their weekly rounds. This team brings water to keep this community hydrated and treats for their dogs. Many of the homeless populations are living in tents so the HOT team passed out applications to find them better shelter. Many homeless people have pretty serious health conditions so the HOT Team also provides medical care on the scene.

“We are not going to solve homelessness overnight,” said Amanda Smith, Behavioral Health Coordinator, Colorado Springs Fire Department. “We are trying to make an impact. It’s just everybody feels it. There’s a lack of resources that we can’t give everybody everything that they need. We are doing the best that we can with what we have.”

All of these services are free of charge to this population. The HOT Team says this all starts by building trust.

“It’s that consistency,” Victoria Gibson, Crisis Navigator Homeless Outreach Program, Colorado Springs Fire Department. “We make them a promise that we are going to be back the following week and we show up that following week. It’s just showing up for the people that we are serving and making sure that we are there for them. Making sure they know that when we say something, we are going to do it. We are going to be there.”

The HOT Team provides these outreach services at least twice a week. All these resources are given to the homeless are provided through a grant.

