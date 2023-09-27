Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 27, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s for many over the next several days. We will see lots of sunshine and stay dry with some cool mornings ahead. No big changes in store for now. Enjoy!

WEEKEND: Things are still looking nice for now, but the afternoons will start getting windy. This will increase the fire danger, so please be careful if working or recreating outdoors with anything flammable. Highs reach the 70s and 80s for many. We will stay dry and feel wind early next week too...

