Water main break impacting access to D-11 school Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break is being repaired Tuesday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Colorado Springs Utilities posted on social media about a water main break on Alpine Place, between Collier Avenue and Snyder Avenue. The closure will impact bus and parent/student access to the Tesla Educational Opportunity School in District 11 from Alpine Place, but access is still available from Chelton.

Colorado Springs Utilities reports that water service to the school will not be impacted. We will update this article as we learn more.

