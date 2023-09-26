Smoke visible near Rampart Range, controlled burns for most of the week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many may have noticed a large plume of smoke west of the Air Force Academy Monday. It’s a controlled burn in the Rampart Range area. U.S. Forest Service crews said it’s the first time in five years they have been able to do an operation of this size to get rid of wild fire fuels and overgrowth.

“A lot of work went into this project and it’s been years in the making,” said Carl Bauer, a District Ranger with the U.S. Forest Service.

More than a 100 firefighters from surrounding jurisdictions in Teller and El Paso County are coming together to burn 2,000 acres of what they call flash fuels in the Pike National Forest.

Bauer said it’s part of a much larger plan to clean up the range from Denver all the way down to Cheyenne Mountain.

“It will give our firefighters more opportunities and more options. It will give them at least more time to deal with a wildfire if one were to occur in this area,” said Bauer.

Bauer adds this week’s efforts will provide protection for local communities for 20 years, communities like Woodland Park.

Residents in the town told 11News they feel safer knowing fire crews are doing the prescribed burns.

“If this can help avoid a much larger fire, they yeah. That’s probably a good thing,” said Kachina Woolger, a Woodland Park resident.

“It’s good to know that everyone is safe here and firefighters are keeping everyone protected,” said Sophia Blessit, a Woodland Park resident.

Smoke will be in the area for much of the week. The heaviest smoke may be seen on Wednesday, as fire crews plan to burn around 800 acres.

Officials ask everyone to not call 9-1-1 unless they see visible flames with no fire crews around.

