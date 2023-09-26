Smoke visible near Rampart Range, controlled burns for most of the week

Controlled burns near Rampart Range this week, what you need to know
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many may have noticed a large plume of smoke west of the Air Force Academy Monday. It’s a controlled burn in the Rampart Range area. U.S. Forest Service crews said it’s the first time in five years they have been able to do an operation of this size to get rid of wild fire fuels and overgrowth.

“A lot of work went into this project and it’s been years in the making,” said Carl Bauer, a District Ranger with the U.S. Forest Service.

More than a 100 firefighters from surrounding jurisdictions in Teller and El Paso County are coming together to burn 2,000 acres of what they call flash fuels in the Pike National Forest.

Bauer said it’s part of a much larger plan to clean up the range from Denver all the way down to Cheyenne Mountain.

“It will give our firefighters more opportunities and more options. It will give them at least more time to deal with a wildfire if one were to occur in this area,” said Bauer.

Bauer adds this week’s efforts will provide protection for local communities for 20 years, communities like Woodland Park.

Residents in the town told 11News they feel safer knowing fire crews are doing the prescribed burns.

“If this can help avoid a much larger fire, they yeah. That’s probably a good thing,” said Kachina Woolger, a Woodland Park resident.

“It’s good to know that everyone is safe here and firefighters are keeping everyone protected,” said Sophia Blessit, a Woodland Park resident.

Smoke will be in the area for much of the week. The heaviest smoke may be seen on Wednesday, as fire crews plan to burn around 800 acres.

Officials ask everyone to not call 9-1-1 unless they see visible flames with no fire crews around.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously hurt after two vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
One seriously hurt after crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman tells police she shot man
Kiowa County Sheriff's Office badge.
Human remains belonging to 2 women found in Colorado Wednesday
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Broncos give up 70 points to the Dolphins
Broncos give up most points in Franchise history, lose to Miami 70-20 to fall to 0-3

Latest News

Warmer temperatures ahead!
Summer-like Tuesday
Two brothers were arrested Friday in Pueblo on several charges, including kidnapping and sexual...
2 brothers arrested in Pueblo after allegedly holding teens against their will
A man is in custody after deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a...
Man in custody after barricade situation in Black Forest
Controlled burns near Rampart Range this week, what you need to know
Controlled burns near Rampart Range this week, what you need to know